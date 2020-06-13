WWE News: Ronda Rousey Legitimately Hurt Opponent, According To ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

Ronda Rousey caused outrage recently when she called wrestling fake. This led to the former UFC fighter receiving criticism from several WWE superstars, with reports emerging afterward claiming that Rousey may have legitimately injured Alexa Bliss in 2018. During a recent interview with TalkSport, Nia Jax confirmed that the reports are true.

Jax was answering a question about some comments she made during the recent Rousey drama. It was Jax who originally confirmed that Bliss got injured by another superstar in 2018, though she only insinuated that the culprit was Rousey at the time.

Bliss also took issue with Rousey’s comments about wrestling being fake, and she brought up the injuries that almost ended her career while sharing her thoughts on the matter.

In the TalkSport interview, Jax confirmed that she was referring to Rousey, and claimed that the former Raw Women’s Champion too “liberties” with opponents. However, Jax doesn’t think that Rousey intended to hurt Bliss, stating that she was inexperienced in the ring and learning a lot on the fly.

According to Jax, Bliss also refused to report the incident to WWE management because she wanted to be a team player, which prompted Jax to speak up on her behalf and request a program with Rousey.

“Alexa is very strong, she’s so strong-willed and she doesn’t want to give up. She never wants to be told she can’t do something. So, for me personally, being such a close friend and seeing that she was trying to fight through this, I felt the need to stand up for her because she wasn’t going to do it for herself. In her mind, she thought she was doing something right, but I knew it wasn’t going to help her in the long run.”

Jax noted how her physique and strength meant that she was more suited to taking bumps from Rousey. Jax went on to say that she enjoyed working with Rousey during their own storyline with each other, suggesting that she has no real issues with the UFC Hall of Famer.

After Rousey criticized WWE, Jax threatened to beat up Rousey in a fight. It’s unknown if she was in-character at the time, but it’s also possible that her comments were made during the heat of the moment. At the time of this writing, it also remains unclear if Jax and Rousey will ever cross paths again, as the latter might be done with WWE.

While Rousey has stated that she might return someday, she doesn’t appear to be in a rush to step back into the squared circle.