‘One Piece’ Chapter 982 Hints At Upcoming Major Battle Involving Luffy, Page One, And Ulti

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense. Though an all-out war is yet to break out, multiple commotions are already happening at the Beast Pirates’ headquarters in Onigashima. The latest chapter of One Piece hinted at the upcoming major battle involving Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and two members of the Beast Pirates Flying Six, Page One and Ulti.

While most of their allies were carefully following their plan, Luffy recklessly entered the banquet hall to prevent Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid from causing trouble that could alert their enemies. Unfortunately, even before he found Kid, Luffy already made in his own scene and caught the attention of some of the enemies’ high-ranking officials, including Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and Beast Pirates Headliner Scratchmen Apoo.

Though he managed to get out of the sight of Queen and Apoo, Luffy was separated from Roronoa Zoro, Kid, and Killer and met another formidable enemy on his way – Page One and Ulti. One Piece Chapter 982 featured the intense faceoff between Luffy, Page One, and Ulti. After receiving direct orders from Emperor Kaido to find his son Yamato, Ulti decided to go with Page One.

With the way he acted, it seems like Ulti has feelings for Page One. Ulti asked Page One for a piggyback ride. After Page One refused, the female Beast Pirates headliner choke him from behind that resulted in both of them to trip. When they were about to stand up, Ulti noticed someone standing in front of them.

Though they are yet to know the whereabouts of Yamato, Ulti and Page One found someone very important to Emperor Kaido. As of now, Ulti and Page One must be aware of what Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates did to Emperor Kaido. They didn’t only destroy his SMILE factories and stop some of their illegal trades, but they also sent one of Emperor Kaido’s closest allies, former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo, to Impel Down.

Now that their captain is in front of them, there’s no way that Ulti and Page One would just let Luffy go. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to feature the fight between Luffy and the two members of the Flying Six. Though Luffy would likely win, Ulti and Page One are still expected to give him a tough fight. During their battle, One Piece manga could also reveal what type of power Ulti possesses and if she ate an Ancient Zoan devil fruit like Page One.