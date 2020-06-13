Jordyn Woods Rocks Lacy Bra Under Sheer Top On Instagram

Jordyn Woods shared a couple of sporty photos yesterday, but followed them up with a sexy new snap today. She posed in a sheer, white crop top that left her lacy bra peeking through, and exuded lots of flirty vibes in the four-part photo series.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera straight-on and lifted both of her hands to tug on her hair. Her white top had a collar and she rolled the sleeves up, and the front center tie-accent had extra fabric that fell down the front of her torso. She also rocked a pair of high-waisted denim jeans in a bright blue wash.

Jordyn’s impeccable makeup application seemed to include long lashes, light pink eyeshadow, pink blush, and matching lipstick. She also added to her look with her accessories, including her two necklaces. She wore a sparkling choker-style necklace and a longer charm necklace with a “J” on it. She also slung a white Louis Vuitton bag over her right shoulder and stood in a driveway in front of a nice car.

In the second picture, the model leaned against the hood of the car and was photographed from head to toe. The angle revealed that her pants had large rips on her knees with a small one on her upper thigh, and she completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the next shot, Jordyn closed her eyes and leaned forward slightly and in the final image, she stood in front of the car and glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

The update has received over 90,900 likes in the first 20 minutes since it was posted, and her devoted fans rushed to the comments section to leave these messages.

“I’ve already posted you 3 times on my story I can’t no more,” gushed a social media user.

“You’re really glowing mamas,” raved a second devotee.

Others responded to her caption.

“It’s ok, I’ll kill the virus myself so we can be together queen,” declared a third supporter.

“Yasss looking good sis I’m scared of that virus too!!” exclaimed another fan.

Jordyn posted another update today, that time rocking a tight workout outfit. She wore a black sports bra and leggings with shiny reflective stripes on the sides. In the first image of the set, she sat on a blue mat at the gym and glanced up at the camera. She parted her lips slightly with a hint of a smile and placed her right hand on her neck, and her apparent pink lipstick added a feminine touch to her look.