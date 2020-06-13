Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Shakes Her Booty In Revealing Red Thong Bikini

Erika Gray is giving her fans a show in her Instagram stories, wearing a red thong bikini and shaking her booty set to a very appropriately named song.

The Brazilian model and popular Instagram model shared a series of short videos showing off the very revealing red swimwear, dancing to the song “Sexy” from rapper JoeVille. The first video showcased the model from the back, showing her waving her backside to the beat of the song. In the second video, Erika turned the camera back to her front side as she danced and sung along to the song “Rules” by Doja Cat.

The racy images are likely familiar to those who follow Gray on Instagram, where she frequently posts revealing images as part of her modeling work. The Brazilian beauty is a model for Bang Energy drinks and appears on the VH1 variety show Wild N’ Out, with fans getting to see the racy outfits she wears on the show. Gray also shows off clothing for the online fashion giant Fashion Nova, which regularly taps Instagram models to pitch its products.

Erika has seen a major rise in popularity in the past few years, with her Instagram following topping 2.3 million and her work taking a shift in recent months. While she regularly posted selfies wearing revealing outfits inside her own home and in tropical locales, her Instagram page has included more professional-looking modeling work.

While the video posted to her Instagram Stories shows that Gray has plenty of time for showing off in a bikini, she has been able to find steady work despite the restrictions from the coronavirus putting a crimp on her travel plans. While her feed hasn’t showed as many visits around the globe that her fans have become used to seeing, Gray has made up for it with some very specialized work.

In one recent post, she donned a face mask to go along with a very skimpy lingerie to help sell specialized coronavirus facial protection.

She has posted a number of videos pitching Bang Energy as well, though the video she posted late on Friday doesn’t appear to be connected to any company or product that she’s selling.

It’s not clear when she may be able to get back on the road and to tropical locales again, but Gray has been keeping her fans satisfied with regular posts on Instagram and videos in her stories showing off her well-toned physique.