Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Skimpy Thong Bikini On The Beach

American internet model Katya Elise Henry sent temperatures soaring once more on social media after she posted a series of new images of herself on Friday, June 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 7.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — was photographed at the beach as she soaked up the sun. Katya took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. She emitted a sexy vibe in most of the images as she propped her backside out, ruffled her hair and kept her eyes closed. However, she shared a sweet smile with the camera in one of the photos.

Katya’s long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down to her lower back in natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, she appeared to be rocking a bit of makeup in the series, adding a touch of glamour to her beachside look. The application seemingly included sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s killer curves that caught most users’ attention, as she flaunted them in a revealing bathing suit.

Her top was black and consisted of a bandeau-styled body. The strapless garment tightly hugged her chest as it exposed just a hint of cleavage.

She matched the bra with a black thong bikini that did not leave much to the imagination as it flaunted nearly her entire derriere. The bottoms also showed off her curvaceous hips, while, its high-waisted side-straps drew attention to her slim core.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her tropical location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she called the getaway something that she “needed.”

The eye-catching image was instantly met with an immense amount of enthusiasm and support from Katya’s fans, garnering more than 110,000 likes in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 800 users also quickly took to the comments section to compliment her on her flawless body, beauty, and bikini.

“You are a dream, so unbelievably beautiful,” one user commented.

“we needed this too, Katya,” a second follower added.

“Stunning look,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Prettiest girl ever,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has shown off her enviable physique in a number of Instagram posts as of late. On June 8, she sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a sexy new video of herself as she showed off her backside in skintight leggings, per The Inquisitr. The content has received more than 262,000 likes so far.