Charly Jordan Stuns In A White Bikini As She Tries ‘Something Different’

Charly shared a Boomerang video filmed in Mexico.

Charly Jordan took to Instagram on Friday to share a smoking-hot bikini video for her 3.1 million followers to enjoy, and she also made a somewhat surprising revelation about her post.

In the caption of her video, the 20-year-old model and DJ revealed that she has never posted content on Instagram at night. Her fans seemed thrilled that she decided to model a skimpy bikini for her first evening post. Charly’s upload was a Boomerang video that showed her walking in slow motion. She wore a white two-piece that included a tiny bralette top with thin spaghetti straps.

Charly’s bottoms featured a fixed triangle front and thin side straps. The stretchy bands were pulled down low on the model’s slender hips. The garment’s low-rise design elongated Charly’s lean torso. However, the model didn’t need to rely on any illusions created by her swimsuit’s silhouette to make her tiny waist look trim. In the caption of her post, Charly revealed that she got her bikini from the online retailer Revolve.

Charly’s beach-ready ensemble included a robe, but she was wearing the swimsuit cover-up open and pulled down off her shoulders so that its sleeves were bunched up around her wrists. The outside of the robe was light gray, and the lining was white.

Charly’s video also provided a full view of her long, shapely legs. On her feet, she wore a pair of white slippers. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver statement earrings.

Charly’s long, blond hair was damp, and she was wearing it pulled over her shoulders so that it trailed down her chest. She also had her hair pushed behind her ears, which provided an unobstructed view of her flawless face. The model directed her heavy-lidded eyes straight at the camera as she sauntered toward it. Her full lips were slightly parted, making her facial expression look sultry. A glitch effect added some extra visual interest to Charly’s video.

Charyl’s video was shot high up on a balcony overlooking a canopy of trees. As indicated by her post’s geotag, it was filmed at the UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya luxury resort in Mexico. According to a another Instagram post, Charly recently jetted off to Tulum with the other members of The Clubhouse, the collective of content creators founded by Abby Rao and Daisy Keech.

Charly’s video quickly garnered over 51,000 likes within the first hour it was uploaded to her feed. Her fans also didn’t hesitate to profess their admiration for the model in the comments section of her post.

“You are the most beautiful woman ever,” one fan remarked.

“Wife goals,” another admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous goddess,” a third comment read.

