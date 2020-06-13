Lauren Burnham Shares An Adorable Family Photo To Instagram

Lauren Burnham and her husband, former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. enjoyed a family day at the lake with their daughter Alessi.

Lauren Burnham, wife of former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., took to Instagram on Friday, June 11 of 2020 to share a sweet family photo. Burnham, Luyendyk, and their young daughter Alessi enjoyed a day on the lake. The photo of the trio was taken while they were lounging on a boat, waves visible behind them.

Luyendyk was shirtless and wore a pair of brightly colored swim trunks and a pair of dark sunglasses. He rested his nose on the top of his wife’s head, both arms around her. The sun shown down on the couple, further adding to the ambiance.

Burnham wore a bright red swimsuit as she held tightly onto her daughter who was strapped into a red life preserver. Burnham wore her long blond hair down natural, allowing it to blow in the wind as she sprawled out on the seat. She also appeared to wear some minimal makeup, including a light layer of mascara. She accessorized with two thin gold necklaces. Her dimples showed slightly as she smiled up at the camera.

Alessi seemed to be enjoying the day on the water, her eyes squinting due to the sun as she smiled broadly. Her hair had been pulled back into a tiny bun at the top of her head.

The location of the family’s day trip was Saguaro Lake which is located in Arizona and is the fourth reservoir on the Salt River.

Burnham’s family photo got a lot of attention on social media, racking up nearly 100,000 likes in only a couple of hours after it was posted.

The couple’s friends and followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the adorable post.

“Precious. I’m watching Aries season. I’m amazed you two even got together! But how cool is it that you did!?” remarked one social media user, referencing the season in which the pair met, fell in love, and later got married.

“You guys are just my favorite bachelor story ever, I love seeing your family and the love you have for one another,” gushed another person.

“I cannot handle the cuteness of your family!!!!” one more social media user remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burnham and Luyendyk have been going through a lot lately. The pair announced late last month that Burnham had suffered from a heartbreaking miscarriage. They decided to keep the news private for awhile before later opening up about it online. They thanked their supporters for offering them kind messages during this difficult time.