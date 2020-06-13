Laci Kay Somers Rocks Thong Daisy Dukes At The Gas Pump

Laci Kay Somers took to her Instagram feed today to post a sultry new photo series with her 10.8 million followers. She rocked a pair of thong daisy dukes that left much of her booty bare, and the model was photographed in the middle of pumping gas.

In the first photo, she stood with her back angled towards the camera and held a pump in her right hand. She propped back her left foot and played with her hair with her left hand.

The shot showed off Laci’s look from head to toe, and it consisted of a red crop tank top, the revealing shorts, and a pair of high heeled sandals. Her bottoms had frayed edges and small pockets that fell on her lower back, and her shoes had chunky heels with a strap that wrapped around her ankles.

The second photo was a more zoomed-in look at the stunner, as she stood with her leg extended behind herself and her left hand by her shoulder. She parted her lips in a sultry manner and accessorized with a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and a bracelet on her left wrist.

Laci wore her hair down with a side part and luxurious curls. She also sported a colorful makeup application that looked to include blush and glossy, bright pink lipstick.

The pictures were taken on a sunny day, and her large black SUV was visible beside her and a Walgreen’s was visible behind her across the street.

The set has received over 95,000 likes so far and her followers took to the comments section with their rave reviews.

“Looking awesome Laci Happy Friday!” exclaimed a social media user.

Others were inspired to leave her messages after reading her caption.

“You make any place in the world hotter with your presence,” gushed a second devotee.

“You bring the heat wherever you go. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” wrote a third supporter.

“It’s just you. You’re smmmoking *Jim Carey voice*,” joked another follower.

And four days ago, Laci showcased her booty with another risque photo as she rocked denim. Except that time, she opted for a pair of ripped jeans and was photographed with them pulled down her hips, leaving her derrière bare. She glanced over her right shoulder and wore a white crop top and sunglasses. Her long hair was down and straightened, with her locks reached past her waist. Behind her was a white wall with bright red and pink flowers.