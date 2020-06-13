Whitney Johns Flaunts Toned Physique In Red One-Piece Swimsuit

Whitney Jones took to Instagram on Friday night to share a stunning new photo of herself with her more than 500,000 followers on the social media platform.

In the shared post, the fitness model and trainer rocked a red one-piece swimsuit that showed off her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. With a neckline that gave her followers ample view of her cleavage, Whitney’s suit was also high-cut, leaving the curve from her waist to her hips exposed.

Whitney wore her dark brown hair loose in the photo and she wore it swept to one side but off of her shoulders. Her dark eye-makeup helped to heighten the allure of her steady gaze towards the camera. She seemed to sport smoky brown shadow on her eyelids paired with black liner and mascara. Her skin appeared to have a light touch of bronzer and she seemed to complete the makeup look with a dusky pink shade of matte lipstick.

Although she seemed intent on tantalizing her followers with her photo, her caption was inspirational. In it, she encouraged her fans to “hope for the best” in spite of the crises that the world is currently grappling with.

In the comments section, Whitney’s fans shared lots of positive reactions to her photo and the message she shared in her caption.

“So beautiful and that caption is everything,” one person wrote.

“Wow! You’re looking very glamorous,” a second Instagram user wrote. “Bold, Lovely Smile, Beautiful Eyes.”

“You are a eyeful of blessings,” a third commenter remarked

Several other commenters also wrote that the look reminded them of popular 90s television series Baywatch.

“Dam r u a lifeguard? If I drown will u save me?” a fourth Instagram user asked before adding a trio of heart-eye emoji to their caption.

A third subset of the comments section didn’t bother using words at all and instead harnessed collections of emoji to express their admiration for Whitney’s photo.

Whitney is no stranger to wearing swimsuits in her Instagram uploads. In a previous post, she rocked a tiny orange bikini in two photos that she spliced into one image. The composite photo showcased the two-piece swimsuit from two different angles and Whitney’s chiseled physique was the star attraction in each of them.

Her caption for this post was similar to her most recent update in that she shared a touching message with her words. On this occasion, she wrote about mental health and shared tips for self-care.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times and 200 Instagram users have commented on it.