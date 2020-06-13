Stassi Schroeder’s Mom Called Bravo To Try And Have Her Rehired

Stassi Schroeder’s firing from Vanderpump Rules has been quite devastating not only to herself but her family as well. Us Weekly is reporting that Stassi’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, has called Bravo to try and have her daughter rehired. A source close to the story shared the juicy tidbit of news with the outlet but didn’t elaborate any further.

The news of Dayna trying to have Stassi rehired comes a few days after her son, Nikolai Schroeder, pleaded for Lisa Vanderpump to give Stassi another chance. Nikolai posted a video on Instagram that has since been taken down, begging anyone at Bravo to give his sister a second chance. It was reported shortly after that Stassi asked Nikolai to take down the video because she didn’t want him getting involved, or receiving any backlash for something that had nothing to do with him.

Page Six also reported Dayna has been interacting with fans on Instagram, directing them to an account that backs the Next Level Basic author, called @standupandsupportstassi.

“We support Stassi Schroeder and believe every human being makes mistakes and can grow, learn, and change. This page is for fans only!” the pages description reads.

The account has a petition on Change.org to have Stassi and Kristen rehired on Vanderpump Rules, which currently stands at just over 14,000 signatures. The account also boasts just under 10,000 followers. Dayna has called Stassi’s firing “bullsh*t” when interacting with fans and seems to keep pushing for her daughter to be given a second chance.

It’s unknown who Dayna called at Bravo, or if Stassi knew what she was doing, but it is unlikely to have any sort of impact. Stassi and Kristen are being made examples of moving forward and bringing them back would only cause outrage.

One fan asked Dayna to tell Stassi that her fans were standing behind her and to deliver the message to her. Dayna thanked the fan for their support and noted she would pass along their sentiments. The same fan asked if Stassi was okay, but Dayna failed to answer that portion of the question and instead directed them to the @standupandsupportstassi account.

Stassi and her mother have had a rocky relationship over the past few years, some of which has played out on the hit Bravo show. The two appear to be on good terms now however, after going several months without speaking to one another. Stassi even sported earrings her mother made on the recent Zoom reunion of Vanderpump Rules.