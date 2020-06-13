Instagram Model Julia Muniz Sizzles In Topless Video On The Beach

Instagram model Julia Muniz treated her fans to a scintillating video for her latest update. She was filmed walking on rocks topless as she covered herself with her hands, and wore nothing but bikini bottoms and a necklace.

The 21-year-old surfer is known for spending time in the water, and she was shot on the beach for the short clip. This was a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot Muniz did for C-Heads Magazine. The stunning model walked along rocks as water splashed behind her.

Muniz wore her long brown hair down and parted over to the right side of her head. Behind her were large rocks, clear water, and a light-blue sky. The Brazilian held her arms crossed over her chest to censor her exposed breasts. She wore a pair of white knitted bikini bottoms with thin straps that wrapped around her waist, and a matching white shell necklace. Her tanned skin popped against the bottoms and the blue backdrop. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned midsection and athletic legs as she approached the lens.

The surfer walked towards the camera as the water hit against the rocks. Muniz looked off camera and then flashed a sheepish grin. Afterwards, she spun around so her back was towards the camera. This revealed her backside which was covered by the thong bottoms. The model raised her arms up and brushed her hands through her hair as viewers were offered a clear shot of her booty. Muniz tilted her head towards the sky as the video ended. In her caption, she tagged the publication and mentioned this was shot in Hawaii.

Many of her 754,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the post that went up Friday night, and more than 6,000 of them showed their gratitude by slapping the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Muniz quickly received over 100 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji and compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Blessed shall be the waters,” one fan wrote.

“The best stunning beauty,” another commented while adding three heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” a follower responded while adding a mermaid emoji.

“Haha I was like she’s braving the cold weather down here well lol,” a female follower replied.

