Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Tight Thong Swimsuit In New Instagram Pics

Ireland Baldwin posted a sexy new four-part photo set to her Instagram feed today. She rocked a tight, dark green thong swimsuit and shared photos that revealed all of the different angles of her look.

In the first photo, the model stood facing diagonally and placed her hands in front of her stomach, playing with a front tie accent. Her one-piece ensemble had a skimpy cut in the front with thin straps and a low neckline. The sides had an extreme cut that extended all the way up to her chest, leaving her hips bare.

Ireland tilted her head slightly to the right and gave a small hint of a smile. She wore her hair down in a side part with large waves, and her short locks fell around her shoulders. Her light makeup application seemingly included blush and light pink lipstick. She simply accessorized with a small hoop earring.

Ireland stood in a dimly-lit, yet well-decorated space with a dividing wall beside her. The design of her one-piece and her pose also allowed her to show off the red flower tattoo on her right hip.

In the second snap, Ireland stood with her back facing the camera and revealed that her swimsuit had a thong cut in the back. She then shared a third picture of herself standing closer with her head down.

In the final shot, the model stood with her right shoulder facing the camera and wrapped her right arm around it. Her face looked a little redder this time, as the lighting revealed her apparent sunburn.

The share so far has racked up over 22,200 likes, with many people leaving nice compliments in the comments section.

“You look just like Lana Del Ray [sic] in this photo (IMO) beautiful!” exclaimed a supporter.

“I could make you one lol!” wrote a second admirer, referring to her caption.

“So Ireland, whats the home made extension hammer in the background for?” wondered a curious fan.

“Omg that tattoo is gorgeous!” observed a fourth social media user.

Ireland also tantalized her Instagram followers on May 26 with another photo, which was a poolside snap. She wore a tiny black bikini and held a small black-and-white dog in her lap. She held its paws and looked down with a smile. The model wore her hair slicked back behind her ears and sported thin gold hoop earrings. Behind her was a colorful mural on a white wall with pink, blue, and green shapes and numerous dots.