Catherine Giudici Shares A Comical Photo Of Her Two Young Sons

Catherine Giudici shared an adorable Instagram photo of her two sons.

Catherine Giudici, wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 11 of 2020 to share an adorable and comical photo of her two sons, Samuel and Isaiah. The two boys stood holding hands while in the family’s Dallas, Texas home.

Samuel grinned at the camera, his blond hair in disarray. He wore a gray T-shirt with black words across the front spelling out ‘I (heart) animals.’ He also wear a pair of black and white striped shorts, his feet bare as he stood on the hardwood floor.

His younger brother stood alongside him, one hand on his hip and the other clasping Samuel hand. Isaiah wore a pair of green and white shorts as well as a gray T-shirt that seemed to be poking some fun at the way he was conceived. All capital black letters spelled out the message, ‘All Mom wanted was a backrub.’

The two little boys stood in front of a framed blue and white painting for the photoshoot. The only sibling missing from the photo was their baby sister Mia who was born in December of 2019.

In her caption, Giudici jokingly alluded to the message on her son’s T-shirt, noting that while the backrub in question was very brief, what came out of it lasted forever.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the comical post, which racked up over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her and her husband frequently post on the platform to joke around with one another and share sweet photos of their children.

On this particular post, her followers took to the comments section to commend Giudici’s sense of humor and to compliment her on the sweet photo. Others discussed just how much the two boys resemble their parents.

“That is seriously the best shirt ever!!!!! I have 4 kids that came from a back rub,” joked one social media user.

“So funny how one kiddo looks just like Sean and the other like Catherine!!” pointed out another person.

“Ok I love this so much. Also, the fact that it was a onesie that you cut off into a shirt is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen,” said another person of Isaiah’s outfit.

While Giudici typically keeps things lighthearted online, she opened up candidly recently regarding being a person of color during times when representation and diversity is a major topic. She admitted that when she first met Lowe, she did not know if he would be attracted to her, according to The Inquisitr.