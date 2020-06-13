‘The Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Rocks A Striped Bikini & Reveals Why She’s ‘So Dang Proud’ Of Herself

The mother-of-two shared a body-positive message with her fans.

Ali Fedotowsky — who is also known by her married name, Ali Manno — proudly showed off her bikini body in a photo and video that she shared with her 861,000 Instagram followers on Friday. Her post included a positive message about embracing physical attributes that some might describe as “flaws.”

Ali is a 35-year-old mother-of-two who rose to fame on the reality dating series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and her stints on the popular ABC shows helped her gain a large following on social media. Most of her posts are sweet family photos, but she occasionally shares a bikini pic with her fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, the last time she uploaded a photo of herself modeling a swimsuit, she wrote that she decided to do so because she was feeling “strong and beautiful.” She had a similar reason for posting her more recent bikini photo. However, this time around, she revealed that she also wanted to celebrate how hard she’s been working out.

The results of Ali’s dedication to her fitness routine were evident in her photo. She was wearing a pink-and-white striped two piece. Her sporty bralette top featured a scoop neck that showed off just a hint of cleavage. The stripes on the front panel of the garment were vertical, while those on the sides were horizontal. Her bottoms were a low-rise brief with horizontal stripes. The bathing suit perfectly showcased Ali’s sculpted abs and obliques.

Ali’s photo was a selfie that she took by holding her phone up above her body. In the video that she included with her post, she was sitting down on the edge of her pool and holding her phone away from her as she addressed her viewers. She described her photo as “smoke and mirrors,” and she slightly pulled down her bikini bottoms to reveal some of the loose skin on her stomach.

Ali laughed as she slapped her belly, which she described as her “eight pack.” In the caption of her post, she shared her thoughts about her stomach. She revealed that the skin on her abdominal area has started looking looser when she sits down, and she attributed this to her workouts strengthening her stomach muscles. Ali revealed that she actually loves her loose skin because it serves as a reminder of her hard work and her two pregnancies, and she encouraged her fans to embrace their own “so called flaws.”

Ali’s followers loved her body-positive message, and they also applauded her for boasting about her hard work.

“I struggle with self image and it’s so refreshing to see a fellow mama being honest and open and rightfully proud! Congrats. Keep it up!” read one response to her post.

“I LOVE this thought – seeing the hard work pay off while still honouring the amazing work our bodies do to make little humans,” another fan wrote.

“You should be proud!” a third admirer remarked. “And boast away! You look amazing!”