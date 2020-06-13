US Blood Banks Are Almost Empty, With A Majority Having Just 1 Day’s Supply Of Type O

Health experts are warning that blood banks throughout the United States are at critically low levels and may soon run out. The findings come as the country prepares for a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as states begin to reopen.

According to The Wall Street Journal, many blood banks have suffered shortages as shutdowns have shuttered volunteer blood drives. The American Red Cross, which can lay claim to providing about 40 percent of the nation’s blood, claimed more than 30,000 planned blood drives have been canceled since the pandemic first started making waves across the country in mid-March.

Worse still, numerous Red Cross officials have reportedly been told that even when places such as churches and schools — major blood drive partners — begin to reopen, it is unlikely that such events will be in the cards anytime soon.

“We are preparing for the worst, that we will continue to see a lack of ability to do sponsored blood drives for at least 12 months,” explained Chris Hrouda, president of biomedical services at the American Red Cross, on the crisis.

Other companies that collect blood have echoed similar experiences. Vitalant, another large blood-service provider, disclosed that 6,800 blood-drive were cancelled due to COVID-19.

As a result, blood bank supplies are running incredibly low, with a majority of facilities confessing that just a single day’s supply of type O blood remains. Type O blood is known as the universal donor, as it can be given to individuals with any blood type.

Due to the shortages, the Red Cross is only fulfilling standing orders at hospitals to 75 percent of their usual volume; in addition, restocking orders have been slashed to just 50 percent.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

To try to spur donations, some places are offering rewards to volunteers. For example, the Red Cross will offer a $5 Amazon gift card to those who give blood through June 30.

Other places, like Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston, have offered a concurrent check for COVID-19 antibodies as of June 14 for an added benefit to donating. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center serves around 175 hospitals in the area.

Clifford Numark, the director of marketing for Vitalant, spoke of the dire consequences of low supplies, warning that the supply chain “can change pretty quickly, from effectively meeting hospital needs to having to triage significantly.”

Meanwhile, though the coronavirus crisis may be slowing in the United States, it is far from over. In fact, 14 states recently noted their highest infection rates yet, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.