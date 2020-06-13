Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns On Cover Of Shape Magazine In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms And Crop Top Sweater

Gwyneth Paltrow is featured on the cover of the July/August issue of Shape Magazine and she is stunning. The 47-year-old actress showcased her fit and toned physique. She also talked about coping with stress, especially with all of the crazy things going on in the world right now.

On the magazine cover, Paltrow is wearing a unique beach ensemble as she posed for the photo. She has on yellow and white striped bikini bottoms that accentuates her slim mid-section and flat tummy. Instead of a bikini top, the mom of two is wearing a crop top sweater. The chest is a block of dark red that goes up to her neckline and then turns into a sunny yellow color. In between the two colors are two skinny lines of red with a pocket sewn in on the chest as well. The sleeves are down to her elbows with a little red trim. The sweater stopped right under Paltrow’s bosom.

The blond beauty has her arms down by her sides as she is staring off into the distance. Her long hair is worn down around her shoulders with a few strands blowing in front of her face. Gwyneth Paltrow appears to have minimal makeup on. It does look like she has some black eyeliner and mascara that was added for the photo shoot. The rest of her face has a soft glow to it.

There are more pictures of the stunning actress inside the magazine, as The Daily Mail revealed. One of the them has Paltrow in a similar outfit that was shown on the cover. Only this one features a blue and white bikini bottom paired with a dark yellow long-sleeve sweater with scalloped trim. She looks just as dazzling as on the cover. There are several other swimsuit poses, including one of Paltrow underwater wearing a red two-piece and another snapshot of her being playful as water is being splashed around her.

The magazine let Gwyneth Paltrow interview California’s first surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, about staying healthy during these tough times and how stress affects out health.

The GOOP founder has been taking the coronavirus quarantine in stride most days. She said that she is finding more time to decompress and spending time with her husband and two kids, Apple and Moses. That helps to calm her mind, Paltrow said.

Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, turned 16. It was a rare treat for her fans to see a photo of her lookalike daughter on social media.