‘One Piece’ Chapter 982 Features Momonosuke On The Verge Of Death And Orochi’s Evil Plan

Kurozumi Kanjuro, who was revealed to be the traitor inside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, might have failed to prevent the Nine Red Scabbards from executing their plan to raid Onigashima, but he managed to kidnap the son of the late Lord Kozuki Oden, Kozuki Momonosuke. One Piece Wano Arc featured Kanjuro taking Momonosuke with him to present him to Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Though he parted ways with his subordinates unscathed, the latest chapter of One Piece showed Momonosuke covered with fatal wounds and on the verge of suffering the same fate as the late Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie, who was crucified and killed by Shogun Orochi.

In One Piece Chapter 982, Kanjuro arrived at the banquet hall with Momonosuke. Upon seeing Kanjuro, Shogun Orochi immediately recognized the little kid that he’s carrying. Emperor Kaido was speechless after seeing Momonosuke’s body covered with wounds. Kanjuro said that after Momonosuke tried to cut his rope and escape from him, he decided to do something so that he could no longer move.

Kanjuro informed Shogun Orochi that they completely failed in ambushing the Nine Red Scabbards. After hearing those words coming out from Kanjuro’s mouth, Shogun Orochi panicked and once again started thinking of the nightmare that has been haunting him for years. The leader of the Orochi Oniwabanshu, Fukurokuju, tried to calm the shogun down by telling him that as of now, there’s no single enemy ship sighted at their port.

Fukurokuju reported that four members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates and Eustass “Captain” Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates – have been seen near the stage, but all of them are already being taken care of by Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. Even if the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies have managed to land, Fukurokuju told Shogun Orochi that he shouldn’t be worried about his safety since all their forces are gathered in Onigashima.

However, despite receiving an assurance from Fukurokuju, Shogun Orochi still couldn’t help himself but get worried. Meanwhile, Momonosuke felt a slight sense of relief upon hearing that Luffy’s group has succeeded to reach Onigashima. Unfortunately, it remains unknown if he would still be alive by the time Luffy meets him again.

One Piece Chapter 982 featured Shogun Orochi grabbing Momonosuke’s body from Beast Pirates Flying Six Black Maria and making an important announcement in front of his subordinates. Shogun Orochi ordered his men to prepare the stage for crucifixion and revealed his plan to kill the last remnant of the Kozuki Clan.