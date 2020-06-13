Lisa Lanceford Trains Back, Biceps In White Sports Bra And Purple Leggings

Lisa Lanceford trained her back and biceps at the gym in a new video series she uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday. But it seems that she was also thinking about her fans who may not have access to their gyms just yet. In each clip, the British fitness trainer added a video in the left corner that demonstrated how the exercise could be done at home.

Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of purple leggings, Lisa started the workout with a set of bicep curls using an EZ bar, a variation on a standard barbell. For this exercise, she started with the weight in front of her legs and used an underhand grip to pull it up to her shoulders. For the at-home version, she replicated the exercise with an exercise band placed beneath a chair.

Next, she tackled a set of pull-ups. The at-home alternative saw her attach her resistance band to a fence and then pull its handles downwards.

In the third video of the series, she knocked out a series of rack pulls. These required her to lean her torso forward to lower a dumbbell and then raise her torso when she lifted it to her upper thigh. it. In her at-home version, she also lifted and lowered her torso but did so while she pulled a resistance band that was also attached to her wooden fence.

Next came lat pulldowns. At the gym, Lisa straddled the bench and face the lat machine as she pulled its handles downward. Much like her previous at-home videos, her resistance band was attached to her fence but this time she threaded a broomstick through its handles and kneeled as she pulled it downwards.

In the next video, she performed a set of cable rows which required her to sit at the machine and lean backward as she pulled the cable toward her. In the at-home video, she wrapped the band around a doorknob and pulled its handles as she sat in a chair.

A series of T-bar rows followed which meant that she had to lean over the T-bar weight with her knees bent to slowly pick it up and lower it repeatedly. In her at-home variation, she stepped on the middle of her resistance band and pulled each end upward as she kept her torso tilted forward.

In the final video, Lisa finished the circuit with a set of Preacher curls. For this exercise, she lay her upper arm and elbows on an inclined piece of gym equipment and then raised the EZ bar toward her shoulders, hinging the movement at her elbows. For her last at-home version, Lisa crouched and placed her elbows on her knees before pulled both ends of her resistance band towards her.