Brittany Cartwright’s Friend Zack Wickham Fiercely Defends Jax Taylor Amid Calls For His Firing

The future of Vanderpump Rules is unknown after the cast dropped by four members this week. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all let go by Bravo for racially insensitive actions but that’s not enough for some Vanderpump Rules fans. Viewers have been calling for the firing of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, claiming they’re homophobic and transphobic. But Brittany’s close friend, Zack Wickham, is saying that couldn’t be further from the truth and is defending his friends online.

Zack appeared on several Vanderpump Rules episodes in the past, most recently Jax and Brittany’s wedding episode early in Season 8. He was a member of the wedding party, which originally contained a homophobic pastor who the couple eventually fired. This was one of the main reasons the couple has been slammed as homophobic, as well as for Jax’s treatment of Billie Lee. Zack is refuting all of these accusations in a very lengthy Instagram post.

Zack started his post by saying he has known Jax for quite some time and says he plays a great villain on television and social media and claims there is a difference between that persona and a homophobe or transphobe.

“These accusations are completely and utterly untrue. Jax has been one of my closest friends and allies for years now. He fully supports who I am and never once offended me due to my sexuality. He embraces everyone no matter their sexual preference, color of their skin or gender identity,” Zack claimed.

Zack, a gay man, then addressed comments from Billie, who recently claimed Jax refused to film with her, a trans woman, because of her identity.

“Nobody ever had a problem with Billie. Everyone was cool with her and open to hearing her story, celebrating her and amplifying her voice. Jax NEVER once refused to film with her because she is trans. That is a blatant lie,” Zack continued.

He then accused Billie of starting drama on purpose because she was a boring cast member. Zack alleged she accused the cast of being transphobic for a storyline, which he also said couldn’t be further from the truth.

Later in the lengthy post, Zack addressed the Stassi/Kristen/Faith Stowers drama which caused the former two to be fired. Zack is claiming that there is more to the story regarding Stassi and Kristen calling the cops on Faith, noting others were involved in what went down. According to intel from other friends, Stassi and Kristen truly believed Faith was the woman in the news articles who was drugging and robbing men. Zack claims their actions were not racially motivated.