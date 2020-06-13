Tracee Ellis Ross Appears To Wear Nothing But A T-Shirt And Sneakers In New Instagram Photo

Tracee Ellis Ross displayed her effortless sense of style in a new photo she uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday.

In the shared photo, the Black-ish actress appeared to wear nothing but a navy blue graphic t-shirt, as she sat at the bottom of a wooden staircase. Trace paired the tee with some eye-catching blue and white sneakers. She wore her hair slicked back from her face and accessorized the look with a pair of gold statement earrings. She opted for an understated makeup look, seemingly opting for a burgundy lip color and along with foundation.

Tracee leaned her torso toward a hedge that was next to her as she posed for the photo. She kept both knees raised and placed one hand on the leg that was furthest from the camera.

In her caption, Tracee wrote that she got the tee at a Rihanna concert. She also shared that the photo was taken via FaceTime likely because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions. Tracee also added that the post was meant to an interview in Interview magazine with Tyler, The Creator about her first lead role in a film. Tracee currently plays a high-profile musical star in the movie The High Note.

The post amassed over 12,000 likes in under 30 minutes and 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared lots of positive reactions to the photo.

“She is slaying this year!” one fan wrote.

A second fan shared what their dream date with Tracee would look like.

“Added to bucket list: drinking (a lot of) wine with @traceeellisross,” they wrote.

Others expressed their admiration for the outfit.

“I’m not embarrassed about how obsessed I am with this whole LEWK,” a third Instagram user wrote.

And then there were those commenters who seemed enamored with her figure.

“These legs made my day! Girl yes!” a fourth person wrote.

The photo wasn’t the only piece of content she shared in the post. In the subsequent slides, she shared a screenshot of the interview and some additional photos of herself in other outfits.

In the second photo, she rocked another navy blue t-shirt but wore this one tucked into a pair of high-waisted blue jeans. In the image after that, she wore a distressed tank top with what appeared to be a pair of high-waisted red trousers. And in the final slide, Tracee shared a photo of her self from the waist up in which she flashed a bright smile