‘One Piece’ Chapter 982 Hints At Nearing Reunion Between Big Mom And Zeus

When they left the Whole Cake Island, the Straw Hat Pirates didn’t only succeed to bring Vinsmoke Sanji back to the fold, but they also got something very important to Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin – Zeus. Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nami trapped Zeus inside her Clima-Tact and forced him to follow all her orders by feeding him with thunder clouds. However, it may only be a matter of time before Zeus returns to his old master.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates were featured being chased by Emperor Big Mom. After recognizing Tony Tony Chopper, Emperor Big Mom went wild and tried to kill the Straw Hat Pirates to get information regarding the whereabouts of their captain, Monkey D. Luffy. Chopper and Usopp, who are riding Cyborg Franky’s battle tank, decided to run in a different direction to let Kinemon’s group pass and go on with their mission.

Knowing how powerful Emperor Big Mom is, Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu couldn’t do anything to help Chopper and Usopp and just tried to get themselves out of the sight of the enemies. Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu hid in one of the rooms, but they were later discovered by Emperor Big Mom’s homie, Prometheus. One Piece Chapter 982 gave a major hint of how Prometheus managed to find Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu.

While they were running away from Emperor Big Mom, Nami’s Clima-Tact started vibrating. The vibration might be caused by Zeus after he felt that his real master is close to him. Since they came from the same soul, Prometheus might have sensed Zeus and used the signal he’s transmitting to track his location. Prometheus would surely do everything he could to bring Zeus back to Emperor Big Mom even if it means killing Nami.

Once Zeus returns to his old master, Emperor Big Mom would likely become a more formidable opponent for the Straw Hat Pirates. Though they managed to find a way to immobilize him in their previous faceoff against Emperor Big Mom, Zeus is no longer expected to fall for the same trick when they fight the Straw Hat Pirates again. With the range of his power, Zeus would likely cause several casualties for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance once he joins the side of the Big Mom Pirates-Beast Pirates alliance in the upcoming war.

However, there is still a possibility that Zeus would choose to stay with Nami. Though he’s loyal to Emperor Big Mom like Prometheus, Zeus is willing to throw away his loyalty for his favorite food. Zeus also admitted that he found it comfortable being stored inside Nami’s Clima-Tact.