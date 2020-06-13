White House Reportedly Looking To Blame Mexico For Spike In Coronavirus Cases

The White House is looking to link travel from Mexico to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

“The notion was discussed at some length during a meeting of the administration’s coronavirus task force in the White House Situation Room Thursday that focused, in part, on identifying commonalities between new outbreaks,” according to the publication’s sources.

There has indeed been a spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly half of states across the nation. However, the increase in the number of cases came after states reopened and eased restrictions. Arizona, Texas, California and North Carolina have been hit particularly hard, with Texas hospitalizing more patients than ever.

There have also been spikes of infections within the Hispanic community, which is why the White House is reportedly looking to paint Mexico as the source. However, data from Johns Hopkins University shows that Mexico has recorded “dramatically fewer” cases than the United States.

The Latin American country has had around 133,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16,000 deaths. The United States has had around 2 million cases and more than 113,000 deaths. Furthermore, non-essential travel between the two countries has been restricted. According to the State Department’s data, travel to and from Mexico is down substantially.

As The Associated Press noted, President Donald Trump “has long tried to used Mexico as a scapegoat, painting the country as a source of crime and disease in the U.S.”

“And he has used the pandemic crisis to push forward some of his most hard-line stalled immigration proposals, including blocking asylum cases and placing new limits on green cards.”

Members of the White House task force have reportedly floated other theories about the recent COVID-19 spike. Officials have allegedly linked the spike to the fact that some patients have to take multiple tests, as well as to delays in test reporting.

It is not only the easing of restrictions that may be contributing to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Public health experts have warned that the virus may be spreading at the protests against police brutality. Since George Floyd’s death, there have been mass demonstrations in virtually all states.

Per The Hill, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci recently warned that attending protests is “risky.”

According to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, Trump’s approval rating for handling the coronavirus has dropped significantly, with 42 percent of Americans approving of the way the president has handled the public health crisis.