Bri Teresi Flaunts Her Backside in Racy Lace-Up Lingerie

Bri posed on a balcony in a setting that she described as "paradise."

Bri Teresi delighted her fans with a steamy new video shot high up on a balcony with a stunning view. However, many of the model’s 971,000 Instagram followers seemed to be more focused on her phenomenal figure than the setting of her video shoot, which she described as “paradise.”

Bri was was shown modeling an alluring lingerie set. In the caption of her post, she revealed that her ensemble was from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette. She wore a sheer black bustier that hugged her every curve. The garment featured red floral embroidery and a lace-up front that started at the low scoop neck and extended all the way down the front of the garment. The laces were thick black ribbons, and they were strung through silver grommets that were much larger than the small eyelets that are usually used for similar designs.

The bustier also had thick double straps on the front and underwire cups that accentuated Bri’s ample cleavage. The model’s matching underwear featured the same lace-up detail as her top. They also had a thong back that put Bri’s peachy posterior on full display. The bottoms included two hip straps on the front similar to those on a garter belt.

Bri wore her layered blond hair down. Her makeup application appeared to include a smokey eye and a nude lip. Her feet were bare, and her toes were painted a vibrant pink color.

Bri was posing on a balcony overlooking a green golf course located right on the edge of the ocean. At the beginning of her video, the camera was focused on her long, slender legs. She was balancing on the ball of her left foot, and she had her right knee bent so that her right foot was lifted all the way up to her left knee. The camera slowly panned up so that the model’s face was in frame, and she began playing with her hair as she shot seductive looks at the camera.

While she was standing on her tiptoes, Bri turned around to tantalize her fans with a rear view of her lingerie set. She posed on one leg again as she shot a flirty glance back at the camera over her shoulder. As indicated by the video’s geotag, Bri’s sexy shoot took place at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, Florida.

“Gorgeous Ballerina with Beautiful Legs,” wrote one of Bri’s followers in the comments section of her post.

“Scorching hot,” another admirer remarked.

“I obviously play golf at the wrong resorts,” a third commenter quipped.

The ocean was far off in the distance in Bri’s lingerie shoot, but the Maxim model recently got in the water to pose in a skimpy animal-print bikini.