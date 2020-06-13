Joe Biden Ad Slams Donald Trump As ‘Paralyzed With Fear,’ Says He Hides From American People In His Bunker

Joe Biden’s campaign is taking aim at Donald Trump for reports that the president was ushered to a secure underground bunker amid protests outside the White House, slamming Trump as “paralyzed with fear” and unable to face the American people.

The campaign released an ad titled “Deer In The Headlight Pt 2” this week, following up on a video that criticized Trump for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis. As the Independent noted, the new ad follows in a common line of attack for the former vice president as he calls out what he sees as Trump backing away from leadership opportunities, with the ads heavy on mockery of the president.

“Donald Trump too scared to face the people. Too weak to lead,” the narrator said in the ad.

During the narration, the video showed images of local and federal law enforcement officials forcefully pushing out peaceful protesters outside the White House in a controversial action last week. Though reports indicated that those gathered outside the White House had been entirely peaceful, police used force including firing tear gas and striking protesters as they pushed them away from the White House, allowing Trump to walk a short distance to a church where he posed for a photo op while holding a Bible.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump reportedly decided on holding the photo op because he was upset at reports that he had been ushered to the bunker during protests that turned violent two days before. CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Trump was angry at the reports claiming he had been whisked to the bunker along with his family.

“President Trump was angered by coverage that he was rushed to the underground bunker during protests Friday night and told aides he wanted to be seen outside the White House gates, per @Kevinliptakcnn, leading in part to his walk to St. John’s today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Biden’s ad appeared to seize on this report.

“Then he’s afraid he looks too weak, so he has tear gas and flash grenades used on peaceful protesters… just for a photo op,” the narrator said.

Trump said that he did not go to the bunker out of fear or for his safety, but rather to inspect the bunker. Attorney General William Barr later contradicted Trump, saying that the president had indeed been taken there for his safety on the recommendation of the Secret Service.