Erica Mena Sizzles In Tiny Tie-Dye Skimpy In Poolside Pic

Erica Mena has been posting incredible swimsuit pics to her Instagram feed since May 19, and today, she shared two of them. In the first bikini photo of the day, the Love & Hip Hop star showcased her curvy body in a tiny tie-dye bikini in white with hot pink accents. She posed poolside and soaked up the rays for the sunny snap.

The stunner was photographed from a lower vantage point as she sat on the tan ground and propped up her left knee. She tilted her head back to the side and flashed a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

Erica’s skimpy bikini top was a classic triangle-cut with risqué clear straps. She wore matching bottoms, and the ensemble left her cleavage and bare hips on show. In addition, a hint of her underboob and her abs were visible. The tag in the post noted that the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

Erica wore her hair down in a casual side part, and it looked like her locks were completely drenched. She brushed her hair behind her back and wore a flirty makeup application that apparently included silver eyeshadow with shimmery pink eyeshadow above her lids, dark lashes, and pink lipstick.

Although she opted to go without visible accessories, Erica’s pose allowed her to showcase her right hip tattoo that read “strong” in a stylish cursive font. Behind her was a lush backdrop with green hedges and palm trees.

The picture has garnered over 132,400 likes so far, with Erica’s followers taking to the comments section with their compliments.

“I LOVE the way you embrace and show your body. Can’t say that about other celebrities,” raved a follower.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING BLESSING TO YOU & YOUR FAMILY,” exclaimed a second social media user.

“That glow hit differently when you happy,” gushed a third admirer, and their message received over 35 likes.

There was also another much-loved message that received over 75 likes.

“Mama any suggestions for losing weight? You look great and I eat plant based and breastfeed, I run and workout but can’t drop the weight 4 months postpartum,” asked a curious fan.

Erica also showed off her body in another eye-catching outfit on May 30, that time rocking a metallic rainbow bikini with string accents. She posed poolside again on a sunny day and appeared to be sitting at the edge of the pool. She leaned back slightly, with the angle flattering her curvy booty as she gazed into the distance. The top had a revealing cut and left her cleavage bare, and the string accent included halter-like straps.