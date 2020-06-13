Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Top & Skirt For Milky Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her killer curves in a milk-themed photo set for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she rocked a tight top that hugged onto her upper body, and a matching skirt that accentuated her curvy figure.

The 23-year-old made a splash as she posed outdoors in front of a sculpture. She tagged the location as the Milk Market in her hometown of Denver, Colorado. Lexi added three images to the post, and she was photographed in the same location for each of them. The social media influencer sported a cropped long-sleeve top with a short turtleneck which was white with dark swirls. She had on a matching skirt that went down to her knees and wrapped tightly around her waist.

In the first snap, Lexi’s body faced the lens but she had her head turned to the side while she raised both arms above her head. The fitness model had her long blond hair tied up and nestled a pair of sunglasses in her hair. She stood in front of a sculpture that appeared to be a splash of milk. The backdrop complemented her ensemble.

For the next image, the Colorado native struck a fierce pose. She had a steely glare across her face as she rested her hands on her hips. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her exposed midsection, and could see the top pressed firmly against her bust. The last pic was similar to the first, but the model’s face was turned more towards the camera. Her hourglass figure was on display as the swirls on her outfit popped against the white background. In her caption, she tagged the ubiquitous retailer Fashion Nova, and added a milk emoji.

Many of Lexi’s 748,000 Instagram followers noticed the creamy post, and over 7,600 of them found their way to the “like” button. The influencer had over 220 comments as she received compliments from fans and fellow models, who appreciated her stunning figure and creative shooting location.

“Always sooo beautiful baby,” Instagram model Kriss Bashkirova replied.

“What a Gorgeous girl,” a female follower wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing wow,” a fan wrote.

“Breaking the usual with that zebra like pattern, great look!!!” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Lexi showcased her cleavage in a tight white sports top. She was photographed next to her dog as they laid out in the sun. That post garnered nearly 8,000 likes, and over 250 comments from her fan base.