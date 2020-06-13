Tammy Hembrow Trains Lower Body In Pink Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Tammy Hembrow added a new lower body workout to her the Instagram page for her fitness app on Friday.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and matching leggings, the Australian fitness model and social media superstar started the circuit with a series of Bulgarian split lunges. With her dumbbells at her sides, she placed one foot on the gray ottoman behind her and then bent both knees she returned to her original position. Then she repeated the exercise on the same side.

In the second video of the series, Tammy moved on to a set of step-ups. For this exercise, she placed one foot on the ottoman and then lifted her back leg. She did all this while holding her dumbbells at her sides, much like the first video of the series.

Next, she tackled a set of glute bridges into abductions. For this exercise, she braced her back against the ottoman and kept her knees, hips, and thighs lifted with her feet planted on the floor. She placed the dumbbell on her pelvis and then lowered her hips. She then raised them once more and spread her knees to stretch the resistance band that had been placed above them.

The post racked up close to 5,000 likes in one hour and almost 50 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, some fans had questions for Tammy.

“How many days a week do you work out?” one person asked.

In her reply, Tammy said that she normally exercises three to five days per week.

A second fan wanted some clarification about something they noticed on Tammy’s sneakers.

“Are those power puff girls on your shoes,” they asked.

Tammy responded and confirmed that they were.

Other commenters vouched for the difficulty of some of the workouts on Tammy’s app.

“Just did one of the booty workouts at home a few hours ago and it was really intense,” they wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment

And then there were those commenters who seemed to just want some attention from her.

“Please Tammy talk to me sweetheart please with sugar on top!!” a fourth Instagram user asked. She hasn’t responded to the request so far.

While she trained her lower body in these videos, Tammy worked her abs in a previous upload on her fitness Instagram page. In each of the clips, she sported a Fuschia sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings for a circuit that included thread-the-needles, side hip raises. bike crunches, double toe taps.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times since its upload, and 150 Instagram users have commented on it.