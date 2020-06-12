Durrani Popal Goes Glam In A Black, Cleavage-Baring Dress On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal took to her Instagram account on Friday and wowed her 790,000-plus followers with a set of hot snaps.

In the pics, Durrani could be seen rocking a sexy black dress that featured a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off major cleavage. The dress also boasted gold chain detailing on the waist that drew attention toward her slender body.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup to match her glamorous outfit. The application seemingly featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a nude polish, wore a peach-colored lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with a red polish.

Durrani wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large, gold drop earrings, multiple gold bracelets, and a gold wristwatch with a white dial.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at Avra, an upscale Mediterranean and Greek seafood restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

To pose, Durrani could be seen sitting on a brown leather round sofa in front of a table. A bar could also be seen in the background. A plate full of food and a glass vase could be seen on the table.

In the first snap, she kept one of her hands on her thighs and the other under her chin, tilted her head, slightly puckered her lips and looked at the camera. In the second picture, she touched her cheek and gazed at the lens.

Within 15 hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 9,600 likes. In addition, many of her fans flocked to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages.

“You are literally stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are incredibly beautiful! Love you,” another user chimed in.

“How can someone be this beautiful? a third admirer remarked, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Alexa Dellanos and Vanessa Christine.

Those who follow Durrani on the photo-sharing website know that she posts her hot and sexy pictures almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she was featured wearing an animal-print outfit, comprising a one-shoulder crop top and a tight skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.