Hoda Kotb Announces Her Newest Book ‘This Just Speaks To Me’

Hoda Kotb will be releasing a new book full of inspiring quotes.

The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb announced this week that she will be releasing a new book entitled This Just Speaks To Me. Kotb has published several other books before, including New York Times bestseller I Really Needed This Today, which is full of quotes and inspirational messages. This new book is meant to be a followup to her previous publication, according to Today.

Kotb has long been a fan of quotes, frequently sharing them on her Instagram page. Throughout her career as a journalist she has had the opportunity to interview many different people which has allowed her to gather up quite a few inspirational messages and words of wisdom that she hopes to share with others. Because her first book was such an enormous success, she decided to go ahead with a second one. The book will be released on October 13 of 2020 and is already available for pre-order.

This Just Speaks To Me is not only composed of quotes, but includes stories from people Kotb has met whom she has learned valuable lessons from. It will also feature Kotb’s reflections regarding things she has gone through in life. These topics will be about everything from motherhood and friendship to the struggles going on in the world today.

The book is being published by Penguin Random House. The publishing company released a brief statement on their official website about what readers can expect from Kotb’s new book.

“In I Really Needed This Today, Hoda not only shares 365 sayings and quotes, she writes about the people and experiences that have pushed her to challenge boundaries, embrace change, and explore relationships to their fullest. Written with her signature wit and warmth, this book is the ideal companion to tuck beside your bed or to bring with you on-the-go to keep you motivated, recharged, and inspired each day.”

Good Houskeeping had nothing but good things to say about the book in their review, noting that it will be something that all Today Show fans will love.

“It will find an immediate place on her bedside table, for a quick morning pick-me-up or a sweet sendoff to each day,” they wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager love to share quotes and words of wisdom during the fourth hour of the Today Show. Most recently, Hager told Kotb about some of the most valuable lessons she learned from her grandfather, former United States President George H.W. Bush.