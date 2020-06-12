Jessica Nigri Exposes Pert Derriere In Lavender Lace Lingerie

On Friday, May 22, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the social media sensation posed on what appears to be a white leather couch in front of a large window. She sizzled in a lavender lace teddy with cut-out detailing, that left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and slender waist were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Jessica kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

In the first image, she turned her body away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere. The cosplayer touched her hair and turned her neck to look directly at the camera, pursing her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her back arched and her knees bent. She placed one of her hands on the furniture and the other on the side of her face.

Jessica enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be dark eyeshadow and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the Instagram star implored her followers to let her know which of the two pictures they preferred. She also encouraged her fans to check out her Instagram stories where she has been uploading information about the Black Lives Matter movement as well as pictures of other cosplayers.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“Pic 2. The outfit goes great with the hair!” wrote one follower, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“2. The purple is too pretty to only show off a little bit,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters revealed, however, that they had difficulty picking a favorite image between the two photos.

“Can I choose both 1 and 2? I love both of them,” said one commenter.

“Both, because they’re both you,” remarked a different admirer.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 160,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded provocative pictures that showed her dressed up as a sexy version of the character, Tom Nook, from the Animal Crossing video game franchise. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.