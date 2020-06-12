Irina Dreyt Goes Topless, Censors Herself With A Large Hat On Instagram

Russian model Irina Dreyt took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her 1 million followers to a racy throwback snapshot.

In the picture, Irina could be seen posing topless but in keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she censored breasts with a large brown hat. She wore a pair of yellow striped knickers that allowed her to show off her pert derriere as well as a glimpse of her legs.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup. The application seemingly comprised a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sun-kissed skin tone and gave her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She swept her brunette tresses to one side and let her locks fall over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a few rings and a pair of gold drop earrings.

According to the geotag, and as mentioned in the caption, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, which indicates that the snap was a throwback one.

Irina could be seen standing in front of a swimming pool which was flanked by two white elephant statues. Some trees could also be seen in the background. She struck a side pose, gazed right at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile. One of the tags in her post also revealed that her sexy bottoms were from the Bali-based fashion retailer, Andi Bagus.

She also tagged Mavrin Studios, which she co-owns with famous Russian photographer Alexander Mavrin.

Within five hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 25,000 likes. Many of her ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posed about 220 messages in which they praised her sexy body and beautiful looks.

“Nice pic, you beautiful girl. I love your smile,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“One of the loveliest Russian girls I have seen,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are looking absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my crush,” and “love from Korea,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

It looks like Irina is on a sexy pic-posting spree this week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, only a day ago, she dropped a very hot bikini picture on her page in which she was featured rocking a yellow, two-piece crochet bikini to show off her slender figure and sexy legs.