Yaslen Clemente Does The Splits In Tight Gray Leggings & A Pink Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her sculpted physique and flexibility by doing the splits. Yaslen indicated in the caption of the post that the picture was taken at a UFC gym, and tagged the exact location in the picture, UFC Gym Kendall in Miami, Florida.

In the picture, Yaslen was stretched out across the floor of the gym, with a piece of equipment visible towards the top of the frame. She rocked a pair of skintight pale gray leggings from the brand CLS Sportswear, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The bottoms were high-waisted, with the waistband coming right to Yaslen’s natural waist, and full-length. The fabric clung to every inch of her curves, and her sculpted rear was on full display as she spread her legs to do the splits.

Yaslen paired the pale gray leggings with a simple soft pink sports bra. Yaslen’s position meant that the front of the sports bra wasn’t visible in the frame, but followers could see the back, which featured a thick horizontal band crossing her back and a thin strap going up her spine. The pink hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and she posed with her hands positioned on the ground in front of her.

Yaslen’s blond hair tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she gazed off into the distance as the picture was snapped. Though her face was only visible in profile, she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup for her sweat session.

Yaslen’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot update that flaunted her flexibility, and the post received over 18,500 likes within two hours. The post also racked up 179 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so fire,” another fan added, following up the comment with a trio of flame emoji.

“I can’t handle this,” one fan commented.

“Yaslen, you are the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” another follower complimented.

