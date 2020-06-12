Helga Lovekaty Looks Super Hot In See-Through White Shirt And Blue Shorts

Russian model and actress Helga Lovekaty took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a set of throwback snaps in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the picture, Helga — who according to The Sun, initially rose to fame after being romantically linked to Colombian footballer James Rodríguez — could be seen rocking a see-through, white button-down shirt that featured a winged collar and some white beads stitched all over it. She left the shirt slightly unbuttoned, while the thin fabric of the shirt also provided fans with a glimpse of her black bra.

She teamed the shirt with a pair of blue short that featured white panels and a mustard-colored waistband, one that allowed her to show off her long, lean legs. She completed her attire with a pair of flat white sandals.

She opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime photoshoot. The application seemingly comprised foundation, a light-pink lipstick, pink blush, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks fall over her back.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of blue drop earrings and a navy blue purse that added an extra touch of glamour to her getup.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Paris, France. As seen in the picture, she posed in front of the Louvre Museum, which is famous for being the world’s largest art gallery.

She posted two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first one, which was a long-shot image, Helga could be seen standing straight. She touched the buttons of her shirt with one hand, held her purse with the other, and looked away from the camera. The second picture was an up-close shot in which she struck a side pose, held her purse with both the hands, lifted her chin, and once again looked away from the camera.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap gathered more than 50,000 likes and over 400 comments.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, look at those legs. I love your style too,” another user chimed in.

“Your beauty has no limits my, princess,” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking gorgeous, as always. I love you, sweetheart,” a fourth follower expressed his feelings.

Helga treats her fans to her sexy snapshots almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she posted a pic a while ago in which she was featured rocking a gray tube top that perfectly accentuated her figure. She teamed the skimpy top with a pair of printed shorts to show off her legs.