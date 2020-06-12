‘The Challenge’ Cast Remembers Diem Brown On What Would Have Been Her 40th Birthday

Past and present cast members of MTV’s The Challenge are remembering one of their own today on social media. June 12 would have been the 40th birthday of Diem Brown, an eight-time Challenge competitor, and one of the most beloved stars to ever play the game. Diem was adored by viewers and castmates alike, and not a year goes by when she is not remembered on her birthday, or on the anniversary of her death.

Throughout the day, Diem’s former castmates wished her a happy heavenly birthday on social media as fans filled up the comment sections. Johnny Bananas posted a tribute to his late friend on his Instagram feed, which included a silly photo of the duo and a sweet caption.

“I hope you know how much you meant to us Diem, and how much we miss you [heart emoji] Let’s drink to your birthday darling,” the six-time champion wrote.

Brad Fiorenza and Emily Schromm both showed some love in the comments under Bananas post, as did Challenge competitors who never knew Diem, like Georgia Harrison.

The official Challenge Instagram page also gave a shoutout to Diem, including a famous quote of hers as the caption. Wes Bergmann commented on the tribute to his former castmate and was all kinds of emotional.

“Jesus Christ, let’s make this week more emotional why don’t we. RIP to my sister. Forever loved and missed,” the Total Madness star wrote.

Paulie Calafiore, Natalie “Ninja” Duran and Derrick Kosinski also showed some love for the Challenge star in the comments, as did hundreds of fans.

Aneesa Ferreira who was paired with Diem on Rivals II shared a touching post on Instagram to her friend, which included a photo of the duo kissing one another on the cheek.

“Happy birthday my sweet Diem. I miss you more than words could ever say!!!! I know you’re dancing it up in heaven and watching over us!!! Cheers to you,” Aneesa wrote.

Additionally, Cara Maria Sorbello wished Diem a Happy Birthday on her Instagram story.

Love you Diem, Miss you all the time. ❤️ — laurelstucky (@laurelstucky) June 12, 2020

Diem first found fame on The Challenge when she made her debut on Fresh Meat in 2006. She was drafted by longtime Challenge competitor Derrick, and the duo was one of the strongest pairs in the show’s history. She went on to compete on seven other seasons including The Duel, The Gauntlett III, The Duel II, The Ruins, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, and Battle of the Exes II. Diem made it to two finals but never took home the first-place prize. She passed in 2014 after a long battle with ovarian cancer which eventually metastasized to her colon and stomach.