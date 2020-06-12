Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Add One More To Their Blended Family

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just shared a fun announcement via social media, letting their fans know they’ve just added one more member to their family. JLo and ARod both have two children from previous relationships, and now a new puppy has joined their crew.

Lopez posted an adorable video of the new family puppy via her Instagram page on Thursday. The post showed her son Max with the energetic Goldendoodle and she asked her followers to help them choose a name.

It seemed that Max already had some name ideas, but Lopez teased that the family would reveal the big decision soon. The new puppy appeared to immediately fall in love with his new owner and the adoration clearly went both ways.

More than 2.1 million fans liked this sweet video post in less than 18 hours. There were more than 10,000 comments added during that time as well and the singer’s fans had plenty of both praise and name suggestions.

JLo mentioned perhaps either Tyson or Yankee Doodle as possible puppy names, and some liked these ideas.

Rodriguez shared a family photo that included the new puppy on his Instagram page too. He said that the family had narrowed down the naming options to just those two possibilities, and he added that they had surprised Max with the puppy.

The baseball icon added hashtags noting that Lady now had a brother and he teased that he’s a grandad now. Lady is the family’s other dog.

The new Lopez-Rodriguez family addition even has his own Instagram page already. The fluffy Goldendoodle may not have a name quite yet, but he already has quite the fan base.

“Max looks fulfilled! His eyes!!” remarked one fan on Lopez’s post.

“A boy and his dog!! Max looks so happy!!” noted another follower.

“omg he already loves max so muchhh,” someone else wrote.

“I’m melted with this video,” admitted another fan.

It appeared that fans were pretty equally divided between naming the puppy Yankee Doodle or Tyson. A few suggested the name Bronx, a nod to JLo’s background, and a few other names popped up as well.

Lopez and Rodriguez may be facing some uncertainty when it comes to their wedding plans, but there’s apparently no hesitation regarding adding a new dog to the family. The singer recently noted that their wedding plans were a bit up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems the couple has been determined to go with the flow on the situation.

Will the new Lopez-Rodriguez family member be named Tyson, Yankee Doodle, or something else? It sounds as if a decision should be announced soon and the family’s fans cannot wait to see what Max picked.