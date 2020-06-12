Nadine Kerastas Goes Full Bombshell While Exposing Her Cleavage In A Daring White Bikini

Nadine Kerastas went full bombshell in a scanty bathing suit for her latest Instagram upload on Friday evening. The model showed off her curvy physique while revealing in the caption that she’s 100% German.

In the sexy snap, Nadine looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white bikini. The tiny top crossed over her chest and wrapped around her neck while exposing her colossal cleavage with its daring cut.

The matching bikini bottoms sat high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while showcasing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist, dangling earrings, and a bellybutton ring.

Nadine sat on a white pool raft in the grass as she posed with her legs apart and one knee bent. She placed on hand behind her for balance and arched her back while giving a seductive stare into the camera. In the background, a stone fence and some green foliage could be seen.

Nadine wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Nadine’s 1.9 million followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 4,100 likes within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also gushed over the pic by leaving over 200 messages for the model in the comments section.

“What a beautiful woman,” one follower stated.

“So fine in every way,” said another.

“Your photo is just awesome,” a third comment read.

“Perfection it’s your name,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting racy lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and tight ensembles in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she let it all hang out in a see-through black fishnet bodysuit. She opted to go braless under the garment in order to flash her bare chest underneath. To date, that post has reeled in more than 28,000 likes and over 740 comments.