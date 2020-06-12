Eden Levine Shows Off Ample Cleavage And Hourglass Figure In A Revealing Tie-Dye Swimsuit

Eden Levine took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared a very hot swimsuit picture to wow her 1.8 million followers.

In the snapshot, Eden could be seen rocking a very revealing, tie-dye swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.

The swimsuit featured thin spaghetti straps and a wide, plunging neckline that put her perky breasts on full display. The swimsuit also featured a cut-out right below her chest. There were two large cut-outs on the sides too, covered with several thin straps. In addition to showing off her assets, she also flaunted her toned legs.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application seemingly featured a foundation that gave her face a matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Eden wore her dark tresses in soft waves and cascaded her locks over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a pair of shades that she held in her hands.

She did not include a geotag with the snap, but as evident from the picture, it was captured at the beach. To pose, she stood behind the breathtaking background of the ocean as well as the clear blue sky. She stood straight with her feet submerged in water, kept a hand on her head, and closed her eyes.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the pic was a throwback, adding that it was very sunny when the shoot took place, so much so that she almost suffered a heat stroke. She stated that despite the heat, she would love to go back to the beach as soon as she gets a chance again. The model also disclosed that her sexy swimsuit was from the online fashion retailer, Ami Clubwear.

Within three hours of posting, the sexy snapshot amassed almost 7,000 likes and more than 180 comments.

“Wow, so beautiful! I hope you have a great weekend,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Awesome bathing suit! Perfect fit,” another user remarked on Eden’s hot ensemble.

“Very nice swimsuit and scenery, and of course, you are very pretty,” a third follower wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Elena Romanova, Gia Macool, and Audrey Maureria.