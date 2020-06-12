‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Celebrates Big Milestone For Daughter Harper

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms had a big reason to celebrate this week and she shared the news via her Instagram page on Thursday. Kirsten’s daughter Harper just graduated from Kindergarten, and she looked absolutely adorable while doing it.

Harper’s graduation took place via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Kirsten said it was still really cute. The soap star added that she cried, joking that of course she did. The photo that Kirsten shared of Harper showed her smiling, the young cutie wearing a blue cap and gown.

Kirsten also noted that she could not believe how much Harper had grown this past year. While the General Hospital star didn’t post a side-by-side comparison, she did post a first day of Kindergarten shot of Harper last August and fans can tell that the little girl has grown up a lot since that day.

In the cute photo, Harper had her arm around her dad’s dog. The box was adorable, but he didn’t necessarily look too excited about any of this. The dog has made a few appearances in various Instagram posts of Kirsten’s and Harper clearly adores the canine.

Fans of the General Hospital star flooded her Instagram post to congratulate Harper on this big milestone. Within just 16 hours, more than 18,000 people had liked the post and almost 400 people commented as well.

“Congrats Harper. You are a queen!!” one of Kirsten’s followers wrote.

“Congratulations!! She’s absolutely beautiful – she has your gorgeous blue eyes!!” a fan said.

“Frickin’ adorable. Before you know it, it will be high school! Thanks for sharing!” another fan detailed.

“Those eyes match the cap n gown perfectly. She’s just a doll!” someone else said.

Kirsten co-parents Harper with her ex-husband, Days of Our Lives star Brandon Barash. The trio, plus the dog, spend a lot of time together, but Brandon didn’t appear in this particular photo.

The General Hospital star has been sharing a lot of shots of Harper over the past few months during the show’s production shutdown. Recent reports suggest that the cast and crew may be able to start working toward returning to the set. At this point, however, there is no definitive date set yet for everyone to start filming again.

The last that fans saw of Kirsten’s General Hospital character of Maxie, she was just starting to realize that she might be pregnant. Due to the production shutdown, very few spoilers about what will come next with this storyline have been made available yet.

Fans aren’t necessarily all that thrilled that Maxie and Peter will be expecting a baby together, but it will certainly make for a lot of soapy drama. In the meantime, it looks like life is fairly drama-free for Kirsten and her Kindergarten graduate Harper.