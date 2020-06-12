CJ Sparxx Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Bikini: ‘She Can Take The Heat’

CJ Sparxx left little to the imagination as she rocked a barely-there bathing suit in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday night. The model sizzled as she revealed in the caption that she could take some heat.

In the racy upload, CJ looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy white bikini with a vivid color pattern, which included orange, red, purple, yellow, and blue. The tiny top showcased her toned arms and shoulders and put her massive cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist closely while exposing her killer legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, CJ had her hip pushed to the side and one hand on her head as she closed her eyes and tilted her face towards the sun. In the second shot, she raised both of her arms and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The final snap featured her posing with her backside towards the lens while she grabbed at her bikini bottoms and looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face.

CJ wore her dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in voluminous curls that tumbled down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

CJ’s 880,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live to the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 270 messages.

“If she doesn’t get your blood pressure up, you are dead,” one follower declared.

“Bring on the heat,” another wrote.

“You’re out of this world! gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re the best!!! Looking fabulous,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a neon green bikini with daring cutouts. To date, that snap has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 270 comments.