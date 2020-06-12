UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Climbs Rope In A Sports Bra & Leggings For Latest Workout Clip

Paige VanZant shared an intense workout video with her fans for her latest Instagram update. She rocked an orange sports bra and black leggings as she took turns climbing a rope in a gym with her husband.

The 26-year-old has been training vigorously for her upcoming fight on the July 11 UFC card, and in this clip she worked out alongside her husband, Austin Vanderford. They were in a training facility that was surrounded by blue gym mats as the duo pushed themselves to continually climb a rope.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – wore her long blond hair up in a bun. She played Drake’s song “One Dance” over the footage. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant started the video by climbing the rope up to the rafters of the gym. Her husband was lying on the ground and got up to complete a climb. When he was done, VanZant jumped back on the rope. The two alternated climbing for multiple sets.

A friend of the couple came and sat down on the mats to watch. In between sets, the person resting would engage in conversation with the bystander. At the end of the video, Vanderford took a rest against the wall and VanZant went over to stop recording. As she bent over, fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample cleavage which was embellished by the tight-fitting orange top. The model flashed a giant smile and “hand horns” at the lens before stopping the camera. In her caption she added a strong emoji and the hashtag “#fightisland.”

VanZant uploaded the clip on Thursday for her 2.5 million followers and more than 7,000 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. Her replies were littered with fire and strong emoji. Followers offered words of encouragement to the UFC fighter.

“Let’s go!!!! Get that W!!!!” a fan wrote while adding several emoji.

“It’ll be hot as heck so prep that cardio!” another added.

A fan made a joke about the couple’s penchant for taking cheeky nude pics at home.

“Shouldn’t you guys be doing this naked? Y’know for like consistency’s sake?” they jokingly asked.

One MMA enthusiast pointed out that VanZant may have her work cut out for her.

“You went from being #19 to being #55 in UFC ratings. You are gonna have to win a bunch of fights to be back to where you were at,” they wrote.

