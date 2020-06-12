Olivia Pierson Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace Lingerie By Savage X Fenty

Canadian bombshell Olivia Pierson sent fans around the world into a frenzy after she shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself on Friday, June 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 30-year-old model, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series, Relatively Nat & Liv, photographed herself indoors for the image. Olivia took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera while holding up a bouquet of white roses. She emitted a strong seductive vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s screen.

In the post, Olivia had her platinum blond hair pulled back in an elegant high ponytail. The locks were further styled in slight waves as they cascaded down over her left shoulder.

She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that emphasized her natural features and added a significant amount of glam to her look. The application looked to have included foundation, blush, eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was Olivia’s enviable figure that stood out in the image, as she flaunted it with revealing lingerie.

The lace teddy, which was white, featured two thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure. The cups, particularly, showed off an ample amount of cleavage as they struggled to contain Olivia’s busty assets. Also on display was her curvaceous hips, and pert derriere.

The model did not indicate where she was located, but was likely inside her residence for the photo.

Meanwhile, in the caption, the model simply greeted her fans before tagging Savage X Fenty, a brand founded by Rhianna that she acts as an ambassador for.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 22,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, more than 260 followers headed down to the comments section to offer Olivia praise on her curves, her looks, and her ensemble.

“True queen,” one user commented.

“Next level hotness,” a second fan added.

“Obsessed with you,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“I admire you so much,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Olivia is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous figure, especially on social media. On April 8, she wowed in a skintight white dress that sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. The image has accumulated more than 68,000 likes.