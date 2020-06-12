Andreane Chamberland Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy White Bikini, Knee-High Socks & Roller Skates

Andreane Chamberland showed off her modeling skills in an array of poses for her most recent Instagram upload. The blond bombshell flashed her petite figure while serving up some sultry looks for the camera.

In one of the racy pics, Andreane looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a white bikini. The tiny top boasted tan stripes and a low cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a pink wrap in her hair, rings on her fingers, a necklace, and a pair of pink and white roller skates on her feet.

Andreane sat on the ground with her legs bent in front of her as she leaned against a stone wall with a smile on her face.

Her hair was styled in waterfall waves that tumbled over her shoulders, and she rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She also wore heavy blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead.

In the second snap, Andreane wore a plunging pink crop top and a fuzzy blush-colored jacket. She had her hair braided over her shoulder and a backpack in her hand. The final photo featured her wearing a pink hoodie with her hair in voluminous curls. She had the backpack slung over her shoulder and a pair of fluffy pink earmuffs over her head.

Andreane’s 515,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 7,700 times in the first six hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 420 messages.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower wrote.

“So cute,” remarked another.

“You’re incredibly beautiful and stunning,” a third comment read.

“You look amazing in all the photos but with the roller skates you look too happy,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model appears to have no qualms about putting her fit physique in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s been known to rock scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and sexy bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently thrilled her followers when she wore a skimpy white bikini top and a sparkling fringe skirt. To date, that pic has racked up more than 9,300 likes and over 400 comments.