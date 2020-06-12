Reginae Carter Soaks Up Some Sun In A Floral-Print Bikini

Reginae's latest photo shoot took place on a boat.

Reginae Carter showed off her flirty summer style in a set of photos that she shared with her 5.1 million Instagram followers on Friday. The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson flaunted her fit physique in a colorful bikini as she soaked up some rays.

Reginae’s Instagram post included two photos. In the first shot, she was pictured standing up and leaning against the silver railing of a small luxury boat. The social media influencer always impresses her fans with her sartorial taste, and the outfit she chose for her outing on the water didn’t disappoint. She rocked a two-piece that included a top with a bold floral print in pink, green, and white. The depictions of blossoms and leaves on her bathing suit had a tropical vibe.

Reginae’s balconette-style top featured spaghetti straps, structured cups, underwire, and a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her cleavage. Her mismatched bottoms were a vivid fuchsia color, and they had an extra-high waistline. Most of Reginae’s upper abdominal area was covered up by the skintight bottoms, so she was only exposing a small swath of skin underneath her bust. Her swimsuit’s design highlighted her hourglass shape, including her tiny waist and curvy hips.

Reginae further highlighted the lower half of her body by tying a short sarong around her waist. The swimsuit cover up featured the same floral pattern as her bikini top, but it was also decorated with bright yellow trim.

Reginae accessorized her outfit with a silver designer watch and a pair of sunglasses with neon green frames and octagonal lenses. Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves. The scintillating sun lit up her glossy locks, bringing out their subtle caramel tones.

It looked like Reginae was rocking shiny lip gloss on her pout. Her fingernails were long with blue tips, and her toenails were painted white. The model’s feet were visible in her second photo, in which she was pictured stretched out on the boat. Her flawless skin glowed as she leaned back and posed in front of a sun-drenched backdrop of green water, palm trees, and tall buildings.

Reginae didn’t identify the location of her photo shoot, nor did she reveal where she got her swimsuit from. Nonetheless, her fans were appreciative of the visuals that she shared with them. Since it was initially uploaded, her post has racked up over 194,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

“Your skin is GOLD,” read one response to her post.

“Sun kissed for real,” another fan wrote.

“Shine baby,” a third admirer wrote.

