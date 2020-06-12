Katrin Freud Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In An Animal-Print Bikini, Covers Her Booty In Sand

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud went online on Friday and posted two very hot snapshots on her timeline to mesmerize her 940,000-plus followers.

In the snaps, Katrin could be seen rocking an animal-print bikini that perfectly accentuated her figure. The bikini top featured a low-cut round neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. It also featured a large gold ring in the middle and broad straps that tied behind her back. Since the top was tiny, it struggled to contain her breasts, allowing her to expose some underboob. She teamed the top with matching bikini bottoms that boasted large gold rings.

She sported a full face of makeup. The application seemingly comprised a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. It looked liked she dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara.

Katrina swept her blond tresses to one side and let her wavy locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a few rings, a delicate gold bracelet, and a gold cross pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the first snap, Katrina could be seen kneeling on the sand with her back turned toward the camera so that her face could not be seen. Her pert derriere, which was covered in sand, stole the show.

In the second picture, she faced the camera, extended one of her legs forward and folded the other to show off her sexy thighs. She dipped her toes in the sand, rested her palm on the ground, leaned back, touched her head with her wrist, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to strike a pose.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of the snaps do they like better. Within six hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 5,500 likes and 120-plus comments.

“To be honest, I love both pictures. Can’t choose,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Jesus, you look super hot!” another user chimed in.

“This body girl!!!! Unreal,” a third admirer wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re crazy hot and sexy!” a fourth follower remarked.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Lydia Farley, Jackie Janzer, and Ana Paula Saenz.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Katrina shared yet another hot picture last week in which she was featured rocking black lace lingerie.