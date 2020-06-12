Palmdale Community Demands Answers After Black Man Robert Fuller Found Hanging From Tree, Death Ruled Suicide

After black man Robert Fuller was found dead hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, local officials ruled his death a suicide. Now, a number of skeptical members of the community are demanding answers.

As the Antelope Valley Times reported, Fuller’s body was found hanging from a tree near the Palmdale City Hall at close to 4 a.m. on Wednesday. A rope was tied to his neck and tied to the tree near Poncitlan Square, the report noted. The death was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit, but Lt. Brandon Dean said that all indications pointed to a suicide. He noted that family members said Fuller had a history of mental illness, and the community has been beset by a number of other suicides since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials did not say what other evidence may have indicated a suicide, though some noted that there appeared to be surveillance cameras in the vicinity of where his body was found.

City officials asked others struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts to seek help.

“Many people are suffering extreme mental anguish and the city wants everyone to know that help is available,” said City Manager JJ Murphy. “There are local resources such as Mental Health America of Los Angeles, AV Vet Center, and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.”

The city also released a statement offering condolences to the man’s family and offering connections to mental health resources.

But the timing of Fuller’s death, coming amid national unrest surrounding issues of police brutality and systemic racism, have left many wary of the official designation of a suicide. Many both in the Palmdale community and nationally took to social media to call for a full investigation of Fuller’s death.

“I’m extremely concerned about what happened to #RobertFuller in #Palmdale,” tweeted Katie Hill, the former congresswoman who represented Palmdale. “The @LACoSheriff needs to conduct a much deeper investigation before ruling this a suicide.”

Yesterday morning they found a black male named Robert Fuller hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Authorities claim it’s a “suicide.” Why would a man commit suicide in a significant location infront of Palmdale city Hall and a police department? We need REAL answers — Jeremiah Tshimanga (@Tshimanga369) June 12, 2020

Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale California near city hall on 6/10/2020.#JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/IODR5bplZ8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 12, 2020

Community members started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Fuller, raising more than $65,000 in the first 15 hours. The appeal garnered national attention, with many donating from across the United States and leaving messages of support for the young man’s family. Others shared statements casting doubt on the official story, wondering why he would take his own life so close to the city hall and police department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that Fuller’s death is still under investigation and the full autopsy results are pending.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.