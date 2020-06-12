An Officer In The Breonna Taylor Case Is Under Investigation For The Sexual Assault Of At Least 3 Women

One of the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this spring is also reportedly under investigation for sexual assault. Taylor’s death — along with the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd — have sparked widespread protests on racial equality across the United States and the world.

According to WXPI 11 News, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Thursday that he is demanding a wide-scale investigation into the allegations against Detective Brett Hankison after at least three women claimed that he had engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Fischer added that the inquiry would be jointly conducted by a number of agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisville Metro Police Department, and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

The mayor also added he believed that Hankison should be removed from the Louisville Police Merit Board.

“Given the very serious allegations against him and investigations by the Attorney General and the FBI, it is profoundly inappropriate for him to be in this role,” Fisher claimed in a letter.

“In the event the FOP does not act, we will… find other ways to remove him from the board,” he warned in his conclusion.

Margo Borders was one of the three women to speak out, publishing the allegations on Facebook after the Breonna Taylor case thrust Detective Hankison into the limelight. Borders claimed that Hankison offered her a ride home from a bar after she mentioned she was calling an Uber.

“He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious,” Borders wrote.

“It took me months to process what had happened and to realize that it wasn’t my fault and I didn’t ask for that to happen by allowing him to give me a ride home,” she added.

Borders was echoed by a woman named Emily Terry. Terry claimed that she was walking home when Hankison offered her a ride home. Once she was in the car, the police officer began making inappropriate advances, including touching her thigh, calling her “baby,” and kissing her forehead.

Though a friend reported Hankison the next day, nothing reportedly came of the complaint.

A third woman, Morgan Miller, claimed that Hankison sent her lewd photos, videos, and messages after taking her contact information without her consent. Miller added that Hankison had “begged” that she accept a ride in his car; Miller declined.

The new investigation comes after Hankison remains under intense scrutiny as protestors continue to express their outrage over the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The latest development in the case is that the police report listed Taylor’s injuries as “none,” despite the fact that she was shot at least eight times during the no-knock raid, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.