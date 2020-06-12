An Officer In The Breonna Taylor Case Is Under Investigation For The Sexual Assault Of At Least 3 Women

One of the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor earlier this spring is also reportedly under investigation for sexual assault. Taylor’s death — along with the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd — have sparked widespread protests on racial equality across the United States and the world.
According to WXPI 11 News, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Thursday that he is demanding a wide-scale investigation into the allegations against Detective Brett Hankison after at least three women claimed that he had engaged in inappropriate behavior.
Fischer added that the inquiry would be jointly conducted by a number of agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Louisville Metro Police Department, and Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
The mayor also added he believed that Hankison should be removed from the Louisville Police Merit Board.
“Given the very serious allegations against him and investigations by the Attorney General and the FBI, it is profoundly inappropriate for him to be in this role,” Fisher claimed in a letter.
“In the event the FOP does not act, we will… find other ways to remove him from the board,” he warned in his conclusion.
Margo Borders was one of the three women to speak out, publishing the allegations on Facebook after the Breonna Taylor case thrust Detective Hankison into the limelight. Borders claimed that Hankison offered her a ride home from a bar after she mentioned she was calling an Uber.
“He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious,” Borders wrote.
“It took me months to process what had happened and to realize that it wasn’t my fault and I didn’t ask for that to happen by allowing him to give me a ride home,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
This is Brett Hankison. In early fall, I began walking home from a bar intoxicated. A police officer pulled up next to me and offered me a ride home. I thought to myself, “Wow. That is so nice of him.” And willingly got in. He began making sexual advances towards me; rubbing my thigh, kissing my forehead, and calling me “baby”. Mortified, I did not move. I continued to talk about my grad school experiences and ignored him. As soon as he pulled up to my apartment building, I got out of the car and ran to the back. My friend reported this the next day, and of course nothing came from it. Flash forward, I see his face. This face. Involved with the shooting of Breonna Taylor. I then find out he has a history of corrupt behavior. He has had multiple sexual assault allegations, and was in a federal lawsuit over planting narcotics on a black man to arrest him. Not all cops are bad, but this one is. Right now, Mr. Hankison is walking free. Reading this, I hope you know this is not about me, but the reform that needs to take place. Please use your voices to speak up of the injustice occurring throughout our community. #silenceisviolence #sayhername #breonnataylor
Borders was echoed by a woman named Emily Terry. Terry claimed that she was walking home when Hankison offered her a ride home. Once she was in the car, the police officer began making inappropriate advances, including touching her thigh, calling her “baby,” and kissing her forehead.
Though a friend reported Hankison the next day, nothing reportedly came of the complaint.
A third woman, Morgan Miller, claimed that Hankison sent her lewd photos, videos, and messages after taking her contact information without her consent. Miller added that Hankison had “begged” that she accept a ride in his car; Miller declined.
The new investigation comes after Hankison remains under intense scrutiny as protestors continue to express their outrage over the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The latest development in the case is that the police report listed Taylor’s injuries as “none,” despite the fact that she was shot at least eight times during the no-knock raid, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.