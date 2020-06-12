Kara Del Toro Slays In A One-Shoulder White Crop Top & Jeans

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a sizzling double Instagram update in which she posed in a white crop top and light-wash jeans, stunning her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her fit physique. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the caption that specified where it was taken, but she was outdoors beside a white fence that was lined with stunning flowers. The sky above was a gorgeous blue with just a hint of clouds rolling through.

The ensemble Kara wore was from the brand boohoo, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She showcased her bronzed skin in a one-shoulder white crop top that was crafted from a ribbed material. One side had long sleeves and the other left her toned arm completely bare, and though her cleavage wasn’t visible in the garment, her curves were still evident. The hem of the shirt came just an inch or two below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach on full display.

Kara paired the crop top with light-wash jeans that had a unique asymmetrical zipper. The waistband of the jeans hugged her hips, but the fit was somewhat loose, skimming over her curves without clinging to them.

She finished off the ensemble with a pink hat, a delicate necklace, and a pair of statement earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she had a radiant smile on her face. She placed one hand on her head and the other in her pocket.

In the second snap, Kara kept the same pose, but she switched up her facial expression by pursing her lips in a kissing face. Her caption implied that the photo may have been taken in the morning, but regardless, she looked stunning in the two snaps.

Kara’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 5,000 likes within just 46 minutes. The post also had 85 comments from her eager fans in the same time span, as they raced to shower her with compliments.

“You look like an angel what a queen,” one fan commented.

“Imagine seeing Kara strolling down the sidewalk,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous!!!” one follower added simply.

“You brighten any day,” another fan added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a smoking-hot selfie that she took at home using an ornate mirror as a prop. Kara snapped her reflection in the circular mirror, and though only her face and cleavage were visible in the shot, her fans absolutely loved the gorgeous snap.