Monica Huldt Flaunts Underboob In White Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts: ‘Bringing Those Cowgirl Vibes’

Monica Huldt let it all hang out in a revealing little ensemble for a recent Instagram upload on Thursday evening. The Swedish model stunned as she revealed in the caption that she was giving off some cowgirl vibes.

In the racy photo, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a barely-there white crop top. The tiny shirt showcased her toned arms and shoulders while clinging tightly to her ample bust. It also exposed her underboob in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy camo shorts. The bottoms hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips snugly while exposing her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the ensemble with a tan cowboy hat on her head and a pair of lace-up boots.

Monica posed with one foot in front of the other. Both of her arms hung down at her sides as she looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a clear blue sky and a gorgeous desert scene were visible.

Monica had her long, blond hair covered with her hat, and she styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also seemed to be wearing a natural makeup look in the photo. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and sculpted eyebrows, as well as nude lips. She looked to complete her makeup with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow to perfectly highlight her features.

Monica’s 692,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 8,100 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared on her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave more than 130 remarks on the snap during that time.

“Looking good baby,” one follower declared.

“Pure beauty,” another wrote.

“You sure look like a cowgirl Monica a sexy one you look gorgeous and beautiful nice photo,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous lady beautiful tan very attractive,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a white jeweled bikini with fringe sides. To date, that post has raked in more than 9,200 likes and over 200 comments.