Abby Rao Puts On A Cheeky Display In Black Bikini

Abby Rao looked like she was ready to get the weekend off to a great start in her latest Instagram share. The popular influencer tantalized her 2.1 million followers with a post that saw her enjoying the beach in a bikini with a drink in hand.

Abby’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her standing near the ocean. The geotag indicated that she was in Tulum, Mexico, when the pictures were taken, but she did not elaborate any further. It appeared to be a gorgeous day to spend time at the beach, as the sky was clear.

The model’s bathing suit was black. The top featured classic triangle-shaped cups, and the bottoms were a thong. Abby accessorized with pendant necklaces that hung just above her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage. She also sported a pair of stud earrings.

The first image saw the blond model from behind as she faced the ocean. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera while holding a small glass in her hand. Her sandy cheeks, along with her toned thighs, were an eye-catching focal point.

Abby gave her followers a nice look at her front side in the second photo. She sat on her feet with her legs spread while she held her hair away from her face with one hand. She held the drink in her other hand while she closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and well as her flat tummy.

Abby wore her hair styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, mascara, and sculpted brows. She also looked to be wearing blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 98,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she mention her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to approve of the snaps, and many left flattering comments.

“You look sensational! Absolutely beautiful!” one admirer gushed.

“Beautifully gorgeous as always,” a second fan wrote.

“Looking absolutely sexy and smoking hot abby,” commented a third Instagram user.

“You look stunning in that bikini,” a froth follower chimed in.

Abby is something of a pro when it comes to sharing steamy photos online. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans with a snap that saw her wearing a skintight bodysuit while posing on a basketball court.