Donald Trump Responds To Joe Biden’s ‘Single Greatest Concern’ About Him Stealing The Election

President Donald Trump took on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s assertion that he might attempt to “steal” the election in November, saying that he didn’t think Biden was “all there.”

Trump’s comments came during an exclusive interview with Fox News‘ Harris Faulkner in which he addressed not only his upcoming election but issues surrounding law enforcement and the recent unrest throughout the United States.

Biden told Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Wednesday night that his “single greatest concern” is that the president would attempt to steal the election.

Trump pushed back during his sit-down with Faulkner for Outnumbered Overtime in Dallas, Texas, saying, “Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself.”

The commander in chief went on to assure the American people that he doesn’t plan to perpetrate any shady dealings in the upcoming presidential election saying, “if I don’t win, I don’t win.”

During the same interview, Biden also discussed what he was concerned about after the election if the president doesn’t win.

“I am absolutely convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said about the possibility Trump won’t concede.

On the issue of what not winning would mean, he president said that in the event he doesn’t win it would be “very sad thing for our country.” Trump cited democratic policies such as “getting rid of police departments” or “doing nothing” to address the rioting to support his assertion.

The president said that Americans are getting a look at what Democratic policies could look like in places where the protests over George Floyd’s death have been dealt in a less aggressive manner.

“It was not that they were not in Republican cities. They were all in cities that frankly, I think I have a chance to win many of those cities. But these were all cities run by radical lefts Democrats. And I think it’s a very sad thing that would happen.”

The president’s comments about Biden aired just hours after the former vice president took a shot at Trump’s “one point plan” to reopen the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Biden said he believes free testing and personal protective gear will be crucial for businesses to move into the post-COVID era.

In addition to personal protection, Biden promoted a robust contact tracing program that would employ around 100,000 workers — who would make over $15 an hour — to track individuals who could be spreading the virus.

Biden and Trump are duking it out in what is expected to be a close general election as Democrats attempt to regain control of the White House and take control of the Senate.